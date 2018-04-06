Officials prepare for spike in asylum seekers

OTTAWA — Border officials are preparing for another anticipated spike in asylum seekers coming illegally into the country from the U.S. as the weather gets warmer.

More than 5,400 people have already crossed the border irregularly this year, including over 600 asylum seekers who came in through Quebec over the Easter weekend.

Last summer, a spike in illegal border crossers caught officials off guard.

Since then, the Immigration Department and the Canada Border Services Agency have been preparing to deal with another expected influx of migrants this summer.