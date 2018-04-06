Man charged in connection with Hamilton vandalism

Hamilton police have charged a man they describe as the operator of a local anarchist group in connection with vandalism in the city's downtown last month.

Investigators have said that on March 3, a group of about 30 people damaged vehicles and threw rocks at store windows while carrying a large banner that read "we are the ungovernables.''

Police also said they received evidence linking an anarchist book fair to the incident.

The incident caused about $100,000 in damage primarily to independent shops and cafes on Hamilton's Locke Street.