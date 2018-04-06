Ontario Tories more popular with men: poll

Voters with a university education, meanwhile, are more solidly aligned with the Liberals, the survey shows.

"There has been a tendency, including in the recently concluded (Tory) leadership campaign but elsewhere for the Conservatives, the institutional establishment has a blind spot to the depth of the emotional resonance of populism right now," he said.

"This is the most important new divide and it really isn't the traditional left-right, it seems to be more this ordered versus open outlook."

Overall, the poll shows the Progressive Conservatives in the lead with 43 per cent of respondents saying they would vote for them or were leaning towards voting for them, compared with about 29 per cent for the Liberals and roughly 21 per cent for the NDP.

The numbers show the New Democrats are not benefiting from Liberal fatigue as many expected, and are instead stuck at roughly the same level of support as they were after the last election, Graves said. This suggests they could split the centre-left vote in June, he said.

The Tories' apparent lead does not guarantee them the win, Graves said, noting the Liberals have staged dramatic comebacks to emerge victorious in the last three elections.

But if they want to stay in power, the Liberals "have to make progress with males," he said. "You can't surrender that kind of difference and win the election."

The survey was conducted between March 20 and April 5 with a sample of more than 1,000 Ontario residents 18 and older.

It included households with landlines, cellphones or both and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press