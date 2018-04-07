NewsAlert: 14 dead in crash involving hockey team

NIPAWIN, Sask. — RCMP say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan.
Police say another 14 were injured, three of them critically.
The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.
It collided with a transport truck about 30 kilometres from community of Tisdale northeast of Saskatoon.
The team was on the way to Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.
More coming.
By The Canadian Press
