Ex-Bathurst captain reacts to deadly crash

BATHURST, N.B. — A former team captain of the Bathurst Phantoms basketball team is offering his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in a crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

RCMP have confirmed that 15 people were killed in the crash near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, including the team's head coach and captain.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Frenette says he empathizes with the people affected by the tragedy, having had something similar happen to him when he was in high school.

In 2008, a van carrying his teammates collided with a semi-trailer truck near Bathurst, N.B., killing eight of the van's occupants and injuring four.