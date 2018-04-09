Local man continues to defy the odds

“I go in and a receptionist looks at me and says, ‘You don’t have to tell me who you are or who you’re here to see.’ ”

There was no need for a DNA test as Robert thought initially. It’s now been four years since the brothers reunited, and every year is special, Robert says.

Though Ed can’t speak, he acknowledges his brothers who affectionately communicate by rubbing his head.

The relationship is difficult to describe, Robert admits.

“Even though I was six years old when Ed was born and 11 when he was admitted to Orillia, I have almost no memories of him. I only remember travelling by train to the hospital school.”

Ed is representative of an entire generation of children with developmental disabilities who were lost into the system, according to a press release that accompanied a party invitation.

Ed was the youngest of six siblings and the decision to institutionalize him would have likely been out of their parents’ control at the time. Their father was in the war and it probably would have been a very emotional decision for their mother, Robert’s wife Lola believes.

“I gave him a hug from his mom, because it was probably a very difficult decision for a mother to make,” she said. “I thought he should know his mom really did love him.”

According to staff at the Sunbeam Centre, Ed has surpassed all expectations, but his journey was a mystery until he reunited with his family back in 2015.

“Somewhere along the way, Ed exceeded everyone’s expectations because of the remarkable care he received,” Robert noted, adding that his brother continues to benefit from caring staff at the local facility.

“I regret that I did not reconnect with Ed sooner, but I am thrilled and thankful that I finally did.”