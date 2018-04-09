Local man continues to defy the odds

Reaching age 79 is a milestone in itself, but it’s especially true for the Sunbeam Centre’s oldest resident, Ed Mann.
“I’d always been left with the impression by my parents that he would have never lived past the age of 20-21,” said his brother Bob of Fort Erie, one of two surviving brothers who celebrated Ed’s 79th birthday at the centre’s Whaley House in March.
Born in St. Thomas in 1939, Ed was separated from his siblings when he was admitted to the former Orillia Hospital School in 1943, at the age of four, due to a severe intellectual disability.
“Approximately seven years ago, newspapers were running stories about the Huronia Regional Centre (previously the Orillia Hospital School) where my parents had taken Ed and he became a ward of the province of Ontario,” Bob said.
“I started reading these articles and I thought that I should find out when he died, and where he’s buried.”
The three-year search that ensued started with a Freedom-of-Information request that showed Ed had been transferred to the since-demolished Oxford Regional Centre in Woodstock.
“This was a complete surprise to me. I thought Ed had died,” Bob said. “The transfer date was more than 12 years before my parents died, and yet I was never told.”
When he and his wife were making trips to Sebringville to see an ailing relative, they drove back through Woodstock looking for Ed’s grave. However a subsequent FOI request soon revealed he was transferred a second time, in 1989, to a group home in Waterloo.
“That was 12 years after my parents’ death, so I was really astounded,” said Bob, now a resident of Fort Erie.
All it took from there was a couple car trips and a phone call to K-W Habilitation Services to learn that Ed had been transferred to the Sunbeam Centre due to health complications. And when Robert showed up at the front desk, his search came to an immediate halt.
“I go in and a receptionist looks at me and says, ‘You don’t have to tell me who you are or who you’re here to see.’ ”
There was no need for a DNA test as Robert thought initially. It’s now been four years since the brothers reunited, and every year is special, Robert says.
Though Ed can’t speak, he acknowledges his brothers who affectionately communicate by rubbing his head.
The relationship is difficult to describe, Robert admits.
“Even though I was six years old when Ed was born and 11 when he was admitted to Orillia, I have almost no memories of him. I only remember travelling by train to the hospital school.”
Ed is representative of an entire generation of children with developmental disabilities who were lost into the system, according to a press release that accompanied a party invitation.
Ed was the youngest of six siblings and the decision to institutionalize him would have likely been out of their parents’ control at the time. Their father was in the war and it probably would have been a very emotional decision for their mother, Robert’s wife Lola believes.
“I gave him a hug from his mom, because it was probably a very difficult decision for a mother to make,” she said. “I thought he should know his mom really did love him.”
According to staff at the Sunbeam Centre, Ed has surpassed all expectations, but his journey was a mystery until he reunited with his family back in 2015.
“Somewhere along the way, Ed exceeded everyone’s expectations because of the remarkable care he received,” Robert noted, adding that his brother continues to benefit from caring staff at the local facility.
“I regret that I did not reconnect with Ed sooner, but I am thrilled and thankful that I finally did.”
