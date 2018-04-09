University of Waterloo launches Artificial Intelligence Institute

Artificial Intelligence is the now and the future, and the University of Waterloo is firmly in the driver seat as they officially launched Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute on Friday afternoon.

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Navdeep Bains was on hand for the official launch, and part of a panel who held an informative discussion at packed Sedra Student Design Centre at UW.

“Artificial intelligence represents a brighter future to solve a lot of problems and make people’s lives better," said Bains, who is a member of Parliament from Mississauga.

The panel consisted of Bains, Waterloo professors Kate Larson and Kerstin Dautenhahn, CEO and co-founder of Miovision Kurtis McBride, co-founder and vice president of operations and marketing at Kitte Donna Litt, and dean of engineering at UW, Pearl Sullivan.

“Artificial intelligence is estimated to contribute up to $15.7 trillion per year to the global economy by 2030,” said Bains. “If properly leveraged AI will promote innovation, grow the economy and create thousands of middle-class jobs.”

President and vice-chancellor Feridun Hamdullahpur was also on hand and spoke at the launch.

“It’s importance is enormous for various reasons," said Hamdullahpur following the announcement. “One, is it’s going to penetrate into so many things we do in society. It basically adds to the quality of life of everything we do from health care to transportation to basic services education. At the same time, it is a huge economic challenge and benefit at the same time for every economy you can think of. It is a reality, and we need to embrace it properly. What we’re doing at the University of Waterloo, [is] to understand that we need a better understanding of artificial intelligence, what it means.”

Among others, Waterloo AI will focus on societal and business impacts that can benefit from research including health care, urban planning and environmental protection.

“This afternoon, we had a tour with the Minister [Bains], we showed him a couple simple examples,” Hamdullahpur explained. “You get a little water sample from a lake, and how would you analyze it usually? You’ll take the sample, put it in a little bottle, mail it to the lab, the lab will [go] through expensive analyzers and come with a two-three days, maybe weeks after, [and] the result is that yeah, its toxic, not toxic.

“We developed a really simple hardware and artificial intelligence technology, [where] you can just get the sample right there, and 30 seconds later, you have your answers.”