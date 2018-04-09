Bartering community Bunz launches digital currency

TORONTO — A Canadian online bartering community known for promoting a cash-free economy says it's bought into the cryptocurrency craze.

Bunz, which was founded in Toronto in 2013 by Emily Bitze, began as a Facebook group that encouraged users to trade their unwanted goods rather than seeking cash.

Eventually, booze, transit tokens and — somewhat controversially — gift cards became items commonly sought in trades.

That trend led to the creation of BTZ, a digital currency for the community that can also be used at participating retailers.

New and existing users of the Bunz app will get 1,000 units of BTZ, which the company says has a current value of about three coffees.

Bunz says it now has over one million users after branching out across Canada and internationally and launching its own website and mobile app.

CEO Sascha Mojtahedi says BTZ is not yet an actual cryptocurrency but the plan is to eventually make it one.

"We wanted to create something that people could interact with and migrate that (into a cryptocurrency) as we learn from the data and the information and the (user) behaviours," Mojtahedi says, adding that it's not yet determined whether there would be a mining element to the cryptocurrency as is the case with Bitcoin.

"We're already working on our blockchain infrastructure solution and establishing the token itself, that will happen very shortly. But the mining component, I think we're looking at a number of different solutions around mining that are pretty different than the way the market approaches it currently."

While the local businesses that are now accepting BTZ have essentially set a baseline value for the currency — one Toronto cafe is charging 300 BTZ for a latte while a bar is asking 600 BTZ for a pint of beer or order of fries — Mojtahedi says he doesn't want to interfere in setting its value. He also wants to avoid speculation in the currency.