Provinces vow cash for housing strategy

OTTAWA — Provinces and territories are giving the Trudeau Liberals' national housing strategy a necessary financial boost to make the plan a reality.

Sources say all provinces and territories, except Quebec, are agreeing to spend billions over the next decade on a range of new policies under the housing strategy, including a new portable housing benefit.

The announcement to be made this afternoon is catching housing advocates off-guard because of the speed with which the deal has been struck.

The Liberals in November unveiled their housing plan, an ambitious 10-year project with about $40 billion in spending.