Political solution needed: Kinder Morgan CEO

"It's outside of our control."

Kinder Morgan's setting of a timeline escalates the intergovernmental conflict, and could require the federal government to flex political muscle by sending in RCMP protection to ensure the pipeline is built, analysts at Desjardins Capital Markets said in a report on Monday.

"The move significantly upped the stakes in the rapidly escalating intergovernmental squabble between the federal and British Columbia governments," it said.

The analysts, however, question the willingness of the federal Liberal government to exercise force as the next election cycle approaches.

"The bottom line is that the future of the TMX project remains cloudy, and yesterday's announcement is only likely to further entrench opposition activists by providing a calendar target."

They added that Alberta Premier Rachel Notley's declaration that her province is prepared to invest in the project is comforting and suggests that the project might survive the company's deadline.

Greenpeace campaigner Keith Stewart called the May 31 deadline a power play by Kinder Morgan, whose securities filings show that the B.C. government's opposition is only one of many obstacles.

"Bad projects are bad projects, so if this redirects investment toward good projects that contribute to Indigenous reconciliation and meeting our climate commitments, then that's a net benefit," Stewart wrote in an email.

Kinder Morgan's move to suspend the project will be seen as a blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has insisted the pipeline will be built. The expansion, which would triple the amount of oil flowing from Alberta to Burnaby, B.C., was approved by the federal government in 2016.

Kean explained that part of the reason for the decision's timing is because the company is about to ramp up investment and wants "final clarity" before it sinks more money into it. Kinder Morgan has spent about $1.1 billion on the $7.4-billion project so far.

"We do not want to kick the can down the road, for example, until we have another $2 billion in the project...That is not a viable strategy, given the point in time where we find ourselves right now."

Trudeau has argued it is possible to balance the interests of both the economy and the environment in pushing for the pipeline's expansion.

Still, protesters have said the expansion would increase the risk of oil spills in the Burrard Inlet, and that completing it would mean the federal government will not be able to meet its commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions by another 200 million tonnes per year by 2030.

Opposition to the pipeline has ramped up in recent weeks, with about 200 people arrested near the Burnaby marine terminal in the last month.

— With files from David Paddon in Toronto

Companies in this story: (TSX:KML)

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press