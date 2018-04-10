OTTAWA — One of the military's most senior officers is slated to face accusations in court today that he broke the law by leaking sensitive information to a Quebec shipyard.

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was charged last month with breach of trust following a two-year criminal investigation into the alleged disclosure of classified government information.

Norman, who has denied any wrongdoing, faces up to five years in prison.

He served as the military's second-in-command until being mysteriously suspended early last year.