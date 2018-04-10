Developing a real taste for chocolate

You haven't really tasted chocolate unless its gone from bean to bar says Ambrosia Pastry Company's resident chocolate maker Aura Hertzog.

And most of the so called chocolate people were stuffing their faces with during the Easter holiday was far from the real thing. That's why Ambrosia had a steady stream of customers leading up to one of the big chocolate holidays on the calendar clamouring for a taste of the true cocoa bean or visiting one of the many retail outlets they supply locally for one of their single origin bars or little Easter bunnies.

Hertzog and her husband Tim Simpson met in cooking school in 1999 united by the pursuit of the real thing, whether it was creating their delectable pastries or making their own chocolate which has become a big part of their business.

"The business we created and the model we have now is different than we initially started," said Hertzog, with the focus shifting to supplying other retailers in addition to the long lineups they generate for their delectable products every Saturday morning at 150 Roger St. in Waterloo.

Hertzog said there is a lot of anticipation of Saturday among loyal and new customers who have sampled their wares in person or have heard about them through their strong social media following on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter about what specialties they have planned for this week in addition to favourites like their mouth watering croissants.

"Because we're only open one day a week to the public there's always a build up to get to that Saturday," said Hertzog. "And Saturday is always kind of fun because it's showtime.

"I worked at a natural food market and my boss would always say it was 'showtime' on Saturday morning with all the customers, and that's kind of stay with me because when we open the doors at 10 a.m. we open the doors to a lineup down the street."

The initial attraction was the pastries that pastry chef Simpson was making. But along the way Hertzog wondered why in addition to all the locally sourced ingredients they used they couldn't locally source their chocolate too? The more she dug down on that issue she discovered the real world of cocoa bean sourcing and chocolate making, and is one of maybe a couple of dozen people in North America making craft bean to bar chocolate.

What's the difference? You can taste the difference, and the chocolate picks up the traits of the country that it is harvested from with some being more fruity while others are more earthy.

"If you're eating candy bars you're not eating chocolate, they legally can't call it that because it's less than 25 per cent chocolate," said Hertzog. "When people sample the chocolate they can taste the difference right, and while the bean to bar movement is pretty new to people they are starting to get it.