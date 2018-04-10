Developing a real taste for chocolate

You haven't really tasted chocolate unless its gone from bean to bar says Ambrosia Pastry Company's resident chocolate maker Aura Hertzog.
And most of the so called chocolate people were stuffing their faces with during the Easter holiday was far from the real thing. That's why Ambrosia had a steady stream of customers leading up to one of the big chocolate holidays on the calendar clamouring for a taste of the true cocoa bean or visiting one of the many retail outlets they supply locally for one of their single origin bars or little Easter bunnies.
Hertzog and her husband Tim Simpson met in cooking school in 1999 united by the pursuit of the real thing, whether it was creating their delectable pastries or making their own chocolate which has become a big part of their business.
"The business we created and the model we have now is different than we initially started," said Hertzog, with the focus shifting to supplying other retailers in addition to the long lineups they generate for their delectable products every Saturday morning at 150 Roger St. in Waterloo.
Hertzog said there is a lot of anticipation of Saturday among loyal and new customers who have sampled their wares in person or have heard about them through their strong social media following on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter about what specialties they have planned for this week in addition to favourites like their mouth watering croissants.
"Because we're only open one day a week to the public there's always a build up to get to that Saturday," said Hertzog. "And Saturday is always kind of fun because it's showtime.
"I worked at a natural food market and my boss would always say it was 'showtime' on Saturday morning with all the customers, and that's kind of stay with me because when we open the doors at 10 a.m. we open the doors to a lineup down the street."
The initial attraction was the pastries that pastry chef Simpson was making. But along the way Hertzog wondered why in addition to all the locally sourced ingredients they used they couldn't locally source their chocolate too? The more she dug down on that issue she discovered the real world of cocoa bean sourcing and chocolate making, and is one of maybe a couple of dozen people in North America making craft bean to bar chocolate.
What's the difference? You can taste the difference, and the chocolate picks up the traits of the country that it is harvested from with some being more fruity while others are more earthy.
"If you're eating candy bars you're not eating chocolate, they legally can't call it that because it's less than 25 per cent chocolate," said Hertzog. "When people sample the chocolate they can taste the difference right, and while the bean to bar movement is pretty new to people they are starting to get it.
"It's like coffee, which is also a bean. When people started looking they found there were different types of beans and differences associated with where the coffee bean came from. That started about 20 years ago, and here we are in the chocolate movement and we're in that same place now."
As for questions about whether the chocolate is vegan or gluten free, Hertzog said true chocolate is both those things.
"Chocolate is really two ingredients," said Hertzog, about the cocoa and the sugar at its base. "As soon as you add more than two ingredients, chocolate stops being what it should be.
"Sometimes we add a little extra cocoa butter, but it is essentially an ingredient within the chocolate and that just adds to the viscosity and feel in your mouth.
"We don't market it as vegan because it just is, and when people ask if it's got gluten I ask them what kind of chocolate are they eating that has gluten in it. If it's a candy bar it's not chocolate."
It's not a simple process. Hertzog showed the centrifuge with special grinding stones where the cocoa beans are ground down for up to 12 hours to form the base of the seven different bars she supplies and sells to local retailers, and out of the shop. It's not cheap, like the mass produced stuff that passes itself off as chocolate, and Hertzog thinks it's worth it.
"There's less that 10 of us in Canada making chocolate this way," said Hertzog. "Most bean to bar makers are in major cities, and it's still an education for a lot of people.
"Bean to bar is in its own category and you can taste the difference."
For more about Ambrosia Pastry Company and the retailers that carry them visit ambrosiapastry.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for pictures of the specialties they produce each week.
You haven't really tasted chocolate unless its gone from bean to bar says Ambrosia Pastry Company's resident chocolate maker Aura Hertzog.
And most of the so called chocolate people were stuffing their faces with during the Easter holiday was far from the real thing. That's why Ambrosia had a steady stream of customers leading up to one of the big chocolate holidays on the calendar clamouring for a taste of the true cocoa bean or visiting one of the many retail outlets they supply locally for one of their single origin bars or little Easter bunnies.
Hertzog and her husband Tim Simpson met in cooking school in 1999 united by the pursuit of the real thing, whether it was creating their delectable pastries or making their own chocolate which has become a big part of their business.
"The business we created and the model we have now is different than we initially started," said Hertzog, with the focus shifting to supplying other retailers in addition to the long lineups they generate for their delectable products every Saturday morning at 150 Roger St. in Waterloo.
Hertzog said there is a lot of anticipation of Saturday among loyal and new customers who have sampled their wares in person or have heard about them through their strong social media following on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter about what specialties they have planned for this week in addition to favourites like their mouth watering croissants.
"Because we're only open one day a week to the public there's always a build up to get to that Saturday," said Hertzog. "And Saturday is always kind of fun because it's showtime.
"I worked at a natural food market and my boss would always say it was 'showtime' on Saturday morning with all the customers, and that's kind of stay with me because when we open the doors at 10 a.m. we open the doors to a lineup down the street."
The initial attraction was the pastries that pastry chef Simpson was making. But along the way Hertzog wondered why in addition to all the locally sourced ingredients they used they couldn't locally source their chocolate too? The more she dug down on that issue she discovered the real world of cocoa bean sourcing and chocolate making, and is one of maybe a couple of dozen people in North America making craft bean to bar chocolate.
What's the difference? You can taste the difference, and the chocolate picks up the traits of the country that it is harvested from with some being more fruity while others are more earthy.
"If you're eating candy bars you're not eating chocolate, they legally can't call it that because it's less than 25 per cent chocolate," said Hertzog. "When people sample the chocolate they can taste the difference right, and while the bean to bar movement is pretty new to people they are starting to get it.
"It's like coffee, which is also a bean. When people started looking they found there were different types of beans and differences associated with where the coffee bean came from. That started about 20 years ago, and here we are in the chocolate movement and we're in that same place now."
As for questions about whether the chocolate is vegan or gluten free, Hertzog said true chocolate is both those things.
"Chocolate is really two ingredients," said Hertzog, about the cocoa and the sugar at its base. "As soon as you add more than two ingredients, chocolate stops being what it should be.
"Sometimes we add a little extra cocoa butter, but it is essentially an ingredient within the chocolate and that just adds to the viscosity and feel in your mouth.
"We don't market it as vegan because it just is, and when people ask if it's got gluten I ask them what kind of chocolate are they eating that has gluten in it. If it's a candy bar it's not chocolate."
It's not a simple process. Hertzog showed the centrifuge with special grinding stones where the cocoa beans are ground down for up to 12 hours to form the base of the seven different bars she supplies and sells to local retailers, and out of the shop. It's not cheap, like the mass produced stuff that passes itself off as chocolate, and Hertzog thinks it's worth it.
"There's less that 10 of us in Canada making chocolate this way," said Hertzog. "Most bean to bar makers are in major cities, and it's still an education for a lot of people.
"Bean to bar is in its own category and you can taste the difference."
For more about Ambrosia Pastry Company and the retailers that carry them visit ambrosiapastry.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for pictures of the specialties they produce each week.
You haven't really tasted chocolate unless its gone from bean to bar says Ambrosia Pastry Company's resident chocolate maker Aura Hertzog.
And most of the so called chocolate people were stuffing their faces with during the Easter holiday was far from the real thing. That's why Ambrosia had a steady stream of customers leading up to one of the big chocolate holidays on the calendar clamouring for a taste of the true cocoa bean or visiting one of the many retail outlets they supply locally for one of their single origin bars or little Easter bunnies.
Hertzog and her husband Tim Simpson met in cooking school in 1999 united by the pursuit of the real thing, whether it was creating their delectable pastries or making their own chocolate which has become a big part of their business.
"The business we created and the model we have now is different than we initially started," said Hertzog, with the focus shifting to supplying other retailers in addition to the long lineups they generate for their delectable products every Saturday morning at 150 Roger St. in Waterloo.
Hertzog said there is a lot of anticipation of Saturday among loyal and new customers who have sampled their wares in person or have heard about them through their strong social media following on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter about what specialties they have planned for this week in addition to favourites like their mouth watering croissants.
"Because we're only open one day a week to the public there's always a build up to get to that Saturday," said Hertzog. "And Saturday is always kind of fun because it's showtime.
"I worked at a natural food market and my boss would always say it was 'showtime' on Saturday morning with all the customers, and that's kind of stay with me because when we open the doors at 10 a.m. we open the doors to a lineup down the street."
The initial attraction was the pastries that pastry chef Simpson was making. But along the way Hertzog wondered why in addition to all the locally sourced ingredients they used they couldn't locally source their chocolate too? The more she dug down on that issue she discovered the real world of cocoa bean sourcing and chocolate making, and is one of maybe a couple of dozen people in North America making craft bean to bar chocolate.
What's the difference? You can taste the difference, and the chocolate picks up the traits of the country that it is harvested from with some being more fruity while others are more earthy.
"If you're eating candy bars you're not eating chocolate, they legally can't call it that because it's less than 25 per cent chocolate," said Hertzog. "When people sample the chocolate they can taste the difference right, and while the bean to bar movement is pretty new to people they are starting to get it.
"It's like coffee, which is also a bean. When people started looking they found there were different types of beans and differences associated with where the coffee bean came from. That started about 20 years ago, and here we are in the chocolate movement and we're in that same place now."
As for questions about whether the chocolate is vegan or gluten free, Hertzog said true chocolate is both those things.
"Chocolate is really two ingredients," said Hertzog, about the cocoa and the sugar at its base. "As soon as you add more than two ingredients, chocolate stops being what it should be.
"Sometimes we add a little extra cocoa butter, but it is essentially an ingredient within the chocolate and that just adds to the viscosity and feel in your mouth.
"We don't market it as vegan because it just is, and when people ask if it's got gluten I ask them what kind of chocolate are they eating that has gluten in it. If it's a candy bar it's not chocolate."
It's not a simple process. Hertzog showed the centrifuge with special grinding stones where the cocoa beans are ground down for up to 12 hours to form the base of the seven different bars she supplies and sells to local retailers, and out of the shop. It's not cheap, like the mass produced stuff that passes itself off as chocolate, and Hertzog thinks it's worth it.
"There's less that 10 of us in Canada making chocolate this way," said Hertzog. "Most bean to bar makers are in major cities, and it's still an education for a lot of people.
"Bean to bar is in its own category and you can taste the difference."
For more about Ambrosia Pastry Company and the retailers that carry them visit ambrosiapastry.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for pictures of the specialties they produce each week.