Kitchener to set up new media, music/film office

Di Donato said there are local game developers and companies looking into making prosthetic limbs for musicians. A recent forum held locally drew 40 filmmakers who pitched ideas for funding.

"Imagine if we had these kind of opportunities on a regular basis," she said.

Erica Robinson, who works for the University of Waterloo Games Institute, has travelled the world in search of strategic partnerships in virtual reality as part of multi-year interdisciplinary research project.

"I'm telling you this because in these conversations, what I have learned is that it's an emerging discipline and we know that it is disruptive industry, but I think we cannot underestimate locally the potential that we have now to claim space," she said.

The idea for an office focusing on film, music and new media was part of the city's Make It Kitchener economic development strategy that council passed in 2015.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the city needs to look at areas where, as a community, we've been underperforming and can improve to provide opportunities.

Other communities are looking to get ahead of Kitchener with better job opportunities and quality of life, he said. "If we want to ensure that for our residents — all of our residents — then we need to explore different options than we're looking at."

The office, which was approved in principle on Monday for a two-year pilot phase, will require a one-time investment $260,000. It will require the development of one "professional, experienced contract position" to work with private and public organizations such as the Ontario Media Development Corporation, an agency of the provincial government that supports the creative economy.

The office could be located out of city hall initially, and move in the future to coincide with the development of creative arts space, as contemplated in a past report to council. Activities in the first two years will consist of delivering entrepreneurial services, programs and networking.

Coun. John Gazzola says there's a big philosophical difference between himself and many members of council when it comes to job creation.

"To me that is not a prime mandate of local councils. We just do not have the tax basis to be able to get in to that kind business," Gazzola said.

Coun. Yvonne Fernandes failed to see how setting up the office would benefit taxpayers. Yet Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock said even the economic spinoffs of having one music festival or big event come to the city as a result would give back the city's quarter of a million dollars tenfold.

Several councillors cited opportunities lost over the years and mentioned the successes of other nearby jurisdictions such as London, which is hosting the 2019 Juno Awards, and Cambridge, which has seen recent success by placing emphasis on attracting TV and film producers.

A collaboration model among regional partners and stakeholders to understand how to leverage existing local strengths is one of three key outcomes staff will look for to measure success of the office.