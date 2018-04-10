Kitchener to set up new media, music/film office

Kitchener council is poised to launch a Film, Music & Interactive Media Office (FMIMO) touted to provide focused industry development services to create jobs and business opportunities.
"The rationale to start this today and now is where the global trends meet our local strengths," Sylvia Di Donato, manager of arts and culture in the city's economic development office, told the finance and corporate services committee Monday.
"Mass consumption is focused in digital consumption, mostly by streaming," Di Donato said.
"Demand for artistic content in film, music and interactive media increases with the broad spectrum of distribution and platform delivery: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, through wearable devices, in public venues, and often integrated with live performance experience," her report said.
"Together with local technology industry advantages, FMIMO can maximize opportunities for networking, and the services would help transform independent practitioners and local artists into growing businesses."
Though Kitchener has a strong entrepreneurial culture comprised of growing tech firms and post-secondary institutions, the city's economic development staff contends creative talent is being lost to other jurisdictions that put a greater focus on growing opportunities in such areas.
Content work often gets farmed to Montreal or Vancouver where there's a deeper threshold of talent, said Cory Bluhm, the city's executive director of economic development.
"The risk of doing nothing is that our community continues to see what we see today, which is an exodus of talent to other communities and a loss of opportunity for future growth within these industries," he said.
According to numbers presented by city staff, Ontario's music sector and "screen industries" account for tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the economy. Kitchener is poised to take advantage of spillover.
Interactive media refers broadly to content created for mobile devices, tablets, game consoles and web applications. It represents a $1.1-billion industry in Ontario alone, with 472 game development companies in Canada, including some in Kitchener.
Di Donato said there are local game developers and companies looking into making prosthetic limbs for musicians. A recent forum held locally drew 40 filmmakers who pitched ideas for funding.
"Imagine if we had these kind of opportunities on a regular basis," she said.
Erica Robinson, who works for the University of Waterloo Games Institute, has travelled the world in search of strategic partnerships in virtual reality as part of multi-year interdisciplinary research project.
"I'm telling you this because in these conversations, what I have learned is that it's an emerging discipline and we know that it is disruptive industry, but I think we cannot underestimate locally the potential that we have now to claim space," she said.
The idea for an office focusing on film, music and new media was part of the city's Make It Kitchener economic development strategy that council passed in 2015.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the city needs to look at areas where, as a community, we've been underperforming and can improve to provide opportunities.
Other communities are looking to get ahead of Kitchener with better job opportunities and quality of life, he said. "If we want to ensure that for our residents — all of our residents — then we need to explore different options than we're looking at."
The office, which was approved in principle on Monday for a two-year pilot phase, will require a one-time investment $260,000. It will require the development of one "professional, experienced contract position" to work with private and public organizations such as the Ontario Media Development Corporation, an agency of the provincial government that supports the creative economy.
The office could be located out of city hall initially, and move in the future to coincide with the development of creative arts space, as contemplated in a past report to council. Activities in the first two years will consist of delivering entrepreneurial services, programs and networking.
Coun. John Gazzola says there's a big philosophical difference between himself and many members of council when it comes to job creation.
"To me that is not a prime mandate of local councils. We just do not have the tax basis to be able to get in to that kind business," Gazzola said.
Coun. Yvonne Fernandes failed to see how setting up the office would benefit taxpayers. Yet Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock said even the economic spinoffs of having one music festival or big event come to the city as a result would give back the city's quarter of a million dollars tenfold.
Several councillors cited opportunities lost over the years and mentioned the successes of other nearby jurisdictions such as London, which is hosting the 2019 Juno Awards, and Cambridge, which has seen recent success by placing emphasis on attracting TV and film producers.
A collaboration model among regional partners and stakeholders to understand how to leverage existing local strengths is one of three key outcomes staff will look for to measure success of the office.
Kitchener council is poised to launch a Film, Music & Interactive Media Office (FMIMO) touted to provide focused industry development services to create jobs and business opportunities.
"The rationale to start this today and now is where the global trends meet our local strengths," Sylvia Di Donato, manager of arts and culture in the city's economic development office, told the finance and corporate services committee Monday.
"Mass consumption is focused in digital consumption, mostly by streaming," Di Donato said.
"Demand for artistic content in film, music and interactive media increases with the broad spectrum of distribution and platform delivery: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, through wearable devices, in public venues, and often integrated with live performance experience," her report said.
"Together with local technology industry advantages, FMIMO can maximize opportunities for networking, and the services would help transform independent practitioners and local artists into growing businesses."
Though Kitchener has a strong entrepreneurial culture comprised of growing tech firms and post-secondary institutions, the city's economic development staff contends creative talent is being lost to other jurisdictions that put a greater focus on growing opportunities in such areas.
Content work often gets farmed to Montreal or Vancouver where there's a deeper threshold of talent, said Cory Bluhm, the city's executive director of economic development.
"The risk of doing nothing is that our community continues to see what we see today, which is an exodus of talent to other communities and a loss of opportunity for future growth within these industries," he said.
According to numbers presented by city staff, Ontario's music sector and "screen industries" account for tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the economy. Kitchener is poised to take advantage of spillover.
Interactive media refers broadly to content created for mobile devices, tablets, game consoles and web applications. It represents a $1.1-billion industry in Ontario alone, with 472 game development companies in Canada, including some in Kitchener.
Di Donato said there are local game developers and companies looking into making prosthetic limbs for musicians. A recent forum held locally drew 40 filmmakers who pitched ideas for funding.
"Imagine if we had these kind of opportunities on a regular basis," she said.
Erica Robinson, who works for the University of Waterloo Games Institute, has travelled the world in search of strategic partnerships in virtual reality as part of multi-year interdisciplinary research project.
"I'm telling you this because in these conversations, what I have learned is that it's an emerging discipline and we know that it is disruptive industry, but I think we cannot underestimate locally the potential that we have now to claim space," she said.
The idea for an office focusing on film, music and new media was part of the city's Make It Kitchener economic development strategy that council passed in 2015.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the city needs to look at areas where, as a community, we've been underperforming and can improve to provide opportunities.
Other communities are looking to get ahead of Kitchener with better job opportunities and quality of life, he said. "If we want to ensure that for our residents — all of our residents — then we need to explore different options than we're looking at."
The office, which was approved in principle on Monday for a two-year pilot phase, will require a one-time investment $260,000. It will require the development of one "professional, experienced contract position" to work with private and public organizations such as the Ontario Media Development Corporation, an agency of the provincial government that supports the creative economy.
The office could be located out of city hall initially, and move in the future to coincide with the development of creative arts space, as contemplated in a past report to council. Activities in the first two years will consist of delivering entrepreneurial services, programs and networking.
Coun. John Gazzola says there's a big philosophical difference between himself and many members of council when it comes to job creation.
"To me that is not a prime mandate of local councils. We just do not have the tax basis to be able to get in to that kind business," Gazzola said.
Coun. Yvonne Fernandes failed to see how setting up the office would benefit taxpayers. Yet Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock said even the economic spinoffs of having one music festival or big event come to the city as a result would give back the city's quarter of a million dollars tenfold.
Several councillors cited opportunities lost over the years and mentioned the successes of other nearby jurisdictions such as London, which is hosting the 2019 Juno Awards, and Cambridge, which has seen recent success by placing emphasis on attracting TV and film producers.
A collaboration model among regional partners and stakeholders to understand how to leverage existing local strengths is one of three key outcomes staff will look for to measure success of the office.
Kitchener council is poised to launch a Film, Music & Interactive Media Office (FMIMO) touted to provide focused industry development services to create jobs and business opportunities.
"The rationale to start this today and now is where the global trends meet our local strengths," Sylvia Di Donato, manager of arts and culture in the city's economic development office, told the finance and corporate services committee Monday.
"Mass consumption is focused in digital consumption, mostly by streaming," Di Donato said.
"Demand for artistic content in film, music and interactive media increases with the broad spectrum of distribution and platform delivery: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, through wearable devices, in public venues, and often integrated with live performance experience," her report said.
"Together with local technology industry advantages, FMIMO can maximize opportunities for networking, and the services would help transform independent practitioners and local artists into growing businesses."
Though Kitchener has a strong entrepreneurial culture comprised of growing tech firms and post-secondary institutions, the city's economic development staff contends creative talent is being lost to other jurisdictions that put a greater focus on growing opportunities in such areas.
Content work often gets farmed to Montreal or Vancouver where there's a deeper threshold of talent, said Cory Bluhm, the city's executive director of economic development.
"The risk of doing nothing is that our community continues to see what we see today, which is an exodus of talent to other communities and a loss of opportunity for future growth within these industries," he said.
According to numbers presented by city staff, Ontario's music sector and "screen industries" account for tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the economy. Kitchener is poised to take advantage of spillover.
Interactive media refers broadly to content created for mobile devices, tablets, game consoles and web applications. It represents a $1.1-billion industry in Ontario alone, with 472 game development companies in Canada, including some in Kitchener.
Di Donato said there are local game developers and companies looking into making prosthetic limbs for musicians. A recent forum held locally drew 40 filmmakers who pitched ideas for funding.
"Imagine if we had these kind of opportunities on a regular basis," she said.
Erica Robinson, who works for the University of Waterloo Games Institute, has travelled the world in search of strategic partnerships in virtual reality as part of multi-year interdisciplinary research project.
"I'm telling you this because in these conversations, what I have learned is that it's an emerging discipline and we know that it is disruptive industry, but I think we cannot underestimate locally the potential that we have now to claim space," she said.
The idea for an office focusing on film, music and new media was part of the city's Make It Kitchener economic development strategy that council passed in 2015.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the city needs to look at areas where, as a community, we've been underperforming and can improve to provide opportunities.
Other communities are looking to get ahead of Kitchener with better job opportunities and quality of life, he said. "If we want to ensure that for our residents — all of our residents — then we need to explore different options than we're looking at."
The office, which was approved in principle on Monday for a two-year pilot phase, will require a one-time investment $260,000. It will require the development of one "professional, experienced contract position" to work with private and public organizations such as the Ontario Media Development Corporation, an agency of the provincial government that supports the creative economy.
The office could be located out of city hall initially, and move in the future to coincide with the development of creative arts space, as contemplated in a past report to council. Activities in the first two years will consist of delivering entrepreneurial services, programs and networking.
Coun. John Gazzola says there's a big philosophical difference between himself and many members of council when it comes to job creation.
"To me that is not a prime mandate of local councils. We just do not have the tax basis to be able to get in to that kind business," Gazzola said.
Coun. Yvonne Fernandes failed to see how setting up the office would benefit taxpayers. Yet Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock said even the economic spinoffs of having one music festival or big event come to the city as a result would give back the city's quarter of a million dollars tenfold.
Several councillors cited opportunities lost over the years and mentioned the successes of other nearby jurisdictions such as London, which is hosting the 2019 Juno Awards, and Cambridge, which has seen recent success by placing emphasis on attracting TV and film producers.
A collaboration model among regional partners and stakeholders to understand how to leverage existing local strengths is one of three key outcomes staff will look for to measure success of the office.