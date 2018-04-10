Despite protest, Cambridge cores will be included in potential supervised injection sites

The next step for staff will be to find potential sites and report back to council in about six weeks, detailing the areas and the criteria for why they were chosen as sites. Research from various groups indicate that supervised injection sites are most effective when located in the area where overdoses happen.

While some councillors were at odds about whether or not to include the cores of Cambridge in the list of potential sites, all agreed there is a need to establish safe injection sites in Waterloo Region.

During the comment period, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the decision is a matter of the “golden rule.”

“It’s the thing that unites us as people … and allows us to focus not on our difference, but in our humanity,” said Vrbanovic. “At the end of the day, we’re all going to be in the same place turning into dust over time.”

He said a lot of the concerns are not based on solutions, but rather fear.

“They’re based on the emotion of fear that comes with these issues,” said Vrbanovic, adding that the aim is twofold — to help those with addictions and to get the issues off the streets.

Coun. Geoff Lorentz echoed Vrbanovic’s sentiments, but also urged caution in regards to location.

“It’s very clear to me that we need to move forward,” said Lorentz. “But we need to be very careful.”

Lorentz reflected on the testimony from community members at public meetings that “tugged at the heartstrings” of councillors.

“It really is important that this council and our staff take those things into consideration when we talk about putting these locations into these vulnerable areas.”

The region hosted two separate public input meetings — one in Kitchener and another in Cambridge — where they heard from a variety of different residents, business owners and even developers. Many at the Cambridge meeting expressed concerns about the density of social programs in Galt’s core.

The issue of location will be ongoing and the region’s chief administrative officer, Mike Murray, said it is going to be difficult to accommodate all concerns when it comes to finding a suitable spot.

“Frankly it’s going to be a challenge to satisfy all of those criteria and all of those constraints,” said Murray, adding that staff will try their best to satisfy community concerns.

While the injection sites being debated would be operated by the Region of Waterloo and funded by the province of Ontario, it is possible that community groups could establish their own supervised injection sites. They would still have to apply for a federal exemption, as well as provincial funding, but they could use the region’s feasibility study in that application. Host cities would have an opportunity for feedback on the location, but they don’t have the ability to keep the site from being established in a certain spot.

As of March 21, an estimated 11 people have died from overdoses in Waterloo Region this year. In 2017, 71 people died, nearly double the 2016 total of 38.