Despite protest, Cambridge cores will be included in potential supervised injection sites

The Region of Waterloo will more forward with a plan to create supervised injection sites and despite protest, the core areas of Cambridge will be included in a list of possible sites.
Councillors voted unanimously in favour of moving forward with site selection of as many as three supervised injection sites. A report is expected back to council in May that will detail specific potential sites, as well as local factors.
A motion from Doug Craig to exclude the core areas of Galt, Hespeler and Preston was deferred by councillors in an effort to let the process take place before discounting potential sites.
Craig said especially in the Galt core, which already includes many social services, residents and businesses are concerned with the potential impacts of a supervised injection site.
“We’ve been trying to deal with this,” said Craig, adding that there has been a lot of debate and concern with Cambridge city council.
Craig said he’s heard from students at Galt Collegiate Institute who are afraid to walk to school because of the current state of Galt.
“All of those concerns are out there and we have to deal with them,” said Craig, adding that there are concerns aside from supervised injection sites, including homeless shelters.
“We’re trying to have a say in our community to where these things will go,” said Craig.
A potential site in Galt has been hotly debated since October when regional council entered into discussions and located the so-called hot spots where overdoses happen. Galt is the more affected, with the downtown core of Kitchener close behind.
In the end, council decided to defer the motion until after there is a list of potential sites presented by regional staff. Cambridge Couns. Karl Kiefer and Helen Jowett both voted against the deferral, along with North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton and Craig.
The next step for staff will be to find potential sites and report back to council in about six weeks, detailing the areas and the criteria for why they were chosen as sites. Research from various groups indicate that supervised injection sites are most effective when located in the area where overdoses happen.
While some councillors were at odds about whether or not to include the cores of Cambridge in the list of potential sites, all agreed there is a need to establish safe injection sites in Waterloo Region.
During the comment period, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the decision is a matter of the “golden rule.”
“It’s the thing that unites us as people … and allows us to focus not on our difference, but in our humanity,” said Vrbanovic. “At the end of the day, we’re all going to be in the same place turning into dust over time.”
He said a lot of the concerns are not based on solutions, but rather fear.
“They’re based on the emotion of fear that comes with these issues,” said Vrbanovic, adding that the aim is twofold — to help those with addictions and to get the issues off the streets.
Coun. Geoff Lorentz echoed Vrbanovic’s sentiments, but also urged caution in regards to location.
“It’s very clear to me that we need to move forward,” said Lorentz. “But we need to be very careful.”
Lorentz reflected on the testimony from community members at public meetings that “tugged at the heartstrings” of councillors.
“It really is important that this council and our staff take those things into consideration when we talk about putting these locations into these vulnerable areas.”
The region hosted two separate public input meetings — one in Kitchener and another in Cambridge — where they heard from a variety of different residents, business owners and even developers. Many at the Cambridge meeting expressed concerns about the density of social programs in Galt’s core.
The issue of location will be ongoing and the region’s chief administrative officer, Mike Murray, said it is going to be difficult to accommodate all concerns when it comes to finding a suitable spot.
“Frankly it’s going to be a challenge to satisfy all of those criteria and all of those constraints,” said Murray, adding that staff will try their best to satisfy community concerns.
While the injection sites being debated would be operated by the Region of Waterloo and funded by the province of Ontario, it is possible that community groups could establish their own supervised injection sites. They would still have to apply for a federal exemption, as well as provincial funding, but they could use the region’s feasibility study in that application. Host cities would have an opportunity for feedback on the location, but they don’t have the ability to keep the site from being established in a certain spot.
As of March 21, an estimated 11 people have died from overdoses in Waterloo Region this year. In 2017, 71 people died, nearly double the 2016 total of 38.
