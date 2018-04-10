Commodities help boost Toronto stocks

TORONTO — Rising commodity prices helped push Canada's main stock index to close higher Tuesday, while U.S. markets surged after Chinese President Xi Jinping offered possible concessions in a trade dispute with the U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 34.44 points at 15,262.14, led by base metals and energy.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 428.90 points at 24,408.00. The S&P 500 index was up 43.71 points at 2,656.87 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 143.96 points at 7,094.30.

The Canadian dollar averaged 79.25 cents US, up 0.69 of a US cent.