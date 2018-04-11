Judge tours site of fatal bobsled crash

He said to his knowledge, no other sliding tracks in the world have barriers like that, which he likened to a railway switch.

The night of the accident, the bobsled track was closed and the luge track was open. There was a chain across to keep the barrier in position, but that has been replaced with a hard plastic securing mechanism.

Seitz said he does not know of anyone else sneaking in while he's been in charge.

"I have not been made aware of any unauthorized use of the track, nor would I tolerate it."

Seitz said he was familiar with the track — one of two in Canada — as he twice competed in luge in the Olympics and worked at the facility for six years.

He said he heard rumours of people sneaking in at night throughout his career, but he had no direct knowledge.

The inquiry previously heard three boys involved in the fatal accident had done a similar late-night run down the track nearly two weeks earlier — one of them in a kayak. Nothing seemed amiss with the track the morning after that excursion, Seitz said.

Keelaghan's inquiry will not assign legal responsibility, but she may recommend ways to prevent similar deaths.

Seitz said sports that involve zooming down an icy chute at 130 kilometres an hour are inherently risky and he can't recommend any new safety measures that haven't already been taken.

"If there was anything else that I thought was of use to stop this sort of thing, it would have been considered."

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press