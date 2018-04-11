Cambridge council moves to protect downtown cores

After getting the cold shoulder at Waterloo Region, Cambridge council has frozen out supervised injection sites (SIS), temporary overdose prevention sites (OPS) and similar types of uses by passing a one-year interim control bylaw Tuesday night.

“This has nothing to do with what the region did today. This has been in the works for more than a week,” Craig told the Times following Tuesday night’s meeting.

On Tuesday morning members of regional council unanimously endorsed moving ahead with a plan for setting up supervised injection sites within the region. Where council was split was on Cambridge council’s request for further consultation and the exclusion of this city’s core areas as potential SIS locations. Councillors opted to defer Cambridge’s request to exclude the Galt, Preston and Hespeler cores in order for the process to take its course before looking at excluding any potential sites.

“I really wanted us to work hand-in-hand with the region. I was really hopeful that going hand-in-hand today they would pass the recommendation that Cambridge (brought forward),” Craig told city council Tuesday night. “It would have demonstrated a concerted effort on the part of both levels of government to work toward a positive outcome. Well that didn’t happen. They didn’t defeat it, they deferred it, but they essentially politely defeated it.”

Related Content Despite protest, Cambridge cores will be included in potential supervised injection sites

Craig went on to say that even if regional council had approved Cambridge’s request he would have still brought the interim control bylaw forward, “because it gives us control of the OPS sites and … the SIS sites.”

Cambridge council received a report in closed session that stated, “in order to allow the city to develop appropriate policy and regulations, it is recommended that council pass an interim control bylaw for one year to allow for a planning study to be undertaken and recommendations from that study to be considered.”

Other findings of the report state that Cambridge currently does not have bylaws regarding the location, compatibility policies or regulations to deal with a SIS or OPS anywhere in the city.

While Cambridge council was united in passing the interim control bylaw unanimously, it was divided over hiring an independent consultant, at up to $25,000, to look at potential SIS and OPS locations within the cores and a 500-metre buffer zone surrounding them. Or for that matter, whether the proposed buffer zone should be considered for the study area.

Coun. Pam Wolf argued against hiring an outside consultant, preferring city staff do the work in-house.

“It will take longer to do, but our staff will be more sensitive than an outside consultant. They know the city,” she said. “We need to have an SIS close to where the people using are, but away from businesses.”