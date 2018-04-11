Trudeau looks for wins on major foreign trip

Trudeau, however, can't afford the sort of missteps that plagued him in China and India.

Observers will be watching to see how far he goes in opposing Trump's controversial comments on Latin American immigrants, as well as in promoting western democratic values without coming across as arrogant or preachy.

"Lecturing is what really brought Trudeau down in China and in India," Heidrich said. "And so I hope the Canadian diplomacy does not go into lecturing, because it is not going to go well."

Officials say the prime minister will also likely make Canada's case, both during his visit to Peru and throughout the rest of the trip, for a UN Security Council seat in 2020.

Following two days of meetings in Peru, Trudeau will travel to Paris for his first official visit to France. There he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron, address the French National Assembly and hold several speaking engagements.

The visit will include a heavy emphasis on business, particularly in the context of the new Canada-EU free trade deal, but is also expected to include discussions on climate change, Russia, Syria, rising nationalism and Mali.

Canada has committed six military helicopters to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, where France has been conducting counter-terror operations for years alongside troops from several neighbouring African countries.

The prime minister will end his tour in London, where he will meet the Queen and British Prime Minister Theresa May before joining leaders from 52 other nations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where trade will top the agenda — particularly in the face of Britain's imminent departure from the EU and a natural impulse to look to its former colonies as new trade partners.

"With or without a formal trade agreement, the Commonwealth is already a group of countries who have a huge opportunity to enhance and facilitate trade between them," Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland said in an interview.

"Because of our common language, because of our common culture, our common law that binds us together, it makes it easier and more efficient for us to trade amongst ourselves."

Brexit is also being seen as a potential catalyst for re-energizing the Commonwealth, thanks to a newly engaged British government, following years of questions about the organization's importance.

The meeting, whose participants include a number of African and Asian countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is also expected to tackle concerns about human rights and democracy.

One issue close to Canada's heart that won't get individual billing during the London meeting, however, will be LGBTQ rights; member states have taken it off the agenda.

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press