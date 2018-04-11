Escaped dog shot to avoid tangle with plane

Norman said the rescue group has flown many dogs in plastic carriers before.

A member of a foster family that would have taken Greta before possible placement in a permanent home was waiting at the airport.

"They were very upset. This was their first foster dog with us so it was pretty traumatizing. Thankfully, she was able to take another dog that was on the flight," said Norman.

MacAfee said pets have escaped from their crates before, but this is the first time the airport had to shoot an animal.

He said they've looked at the option of using a tranquillizer gun.

"My understanding is that there are no airports in Canada which use that technique, but ... if it's practical and makes sense and works then, absolutely, we would look at it as an option."

Norman said it's wonderful the airport has offered to meet with her organization, but she's not sure much will change "in terms of protocol."

"Tranquilizer darts take quite a long time to work and it's a guessing game on how much the dog weighs and how much medication to give."

Norman also said wire kennels don't always meet airlines' size requirements and Manitoba Mutts has spoken to Perimeter Aviation about using carriers with heavier plastic.

There was no immediate reply from Perimeter to a request for comment.

Manitoba Mutts takes in about 500 dogs a year and has been working with Perimeter for seven years to transport animals from northern communities.

— By Ken Trimble in Edmonton

By The Canadian Press