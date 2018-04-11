Breithaupt light-up delayed

Scott said the association is outpacing "natural, organic" growth. It's not only attracting new players, but also retaining more than it has in the past.

"Other cities are also experiencing the same issue. Our issue is just a little more intense," Scott said.

"The thing is, we also take in kids from Baden and all these sectors around, and we don't typically use their diamonds, even though we're accommodating their children."

One way the association tried to move the chips around was to add more rep teams, Scott said.

"Our talent was there and this replaced a house league playing 20-odd games in a season, plus practice, to around 12 home games on a travel team, plus away games and practices. We added four new teams with 12 kids on each team, and 48 kids are no longer in the house league numbers."

Scott said the city has been accommodating in its attempt to meet the needs of the association and doesn't believe that house league teams will have to travel outside the area to play games this year.

"Our main focus now is Monday to Thursday practice diamonds which can be the second-tier or possibly third-tier diamonds," he said.

The KMBA is also looking for partnerships with private entities such as indoor training facilities, even one local church with a diamond that sees limited use.

"We've been talking about an agreement where if we can put some money into it, they get a better diamond and everyone kind of wins, and at the same time it takes the pressure off the city until we can really get ahead and be a little bit proactive in our ideas going forward," he said.

The city is planning to update its recreational master plan later this year. For the time being, scheduling efficiencies have been optimized to meet diamond demand.

As for Breithaupt Park, work to increase parking capacity could begin by the end of the month.

The city also plans to install accessible pathways to each diamond facility to help people get from the parking lot to the diamonds, Collins said in an email.

With weather co-operating, the work is anticipated to be completed by June.