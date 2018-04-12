Jersey Day: 'We are all one team'

The message behind today's campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt bus crash is: 'We are all one team.'

A group of British Columbia hockey moms is urging people to wear a sports jersey — hockey or otherwise — in support of the Saskatchewan community at the centre of the tragedy.

Jersey Day organizer Jennifer Pinch says she wants Humboldt to know it's not alone. And she's bracing herself for what could be an emotional day.

"I work in a retail environment and I've I already decided if someone comes in wearing a jersey I'm going to start to cry," says Pinch, who lives in Langley, B.C.