Students wear jerseys to support victims

Students in a small Newfoundland community with a close connection to Humboldt's deadly bus crash donned hockey jerseys as they filed into school today to show their support for the lost and the grieving.

Grade 12 student Mason Oates showed up at Ascension Collegiate in Bay Roberts wearing his Astros' blue and yellow jersey for the school hockey team.

It is the same team that Ed Tobin, the father of Humboldt victim Parker Tobin, played for in the late 1970s when he was growing up in the eastern Newfoundland town.

The national Jersey Day event was inspired by a group of British Columbia hockey moms who urged people to wear a sports jersey — hockey or otherwise — to send a message of support for the families who lost loved ones.