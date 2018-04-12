Police charge student after threat against KCI

KITCHENER — Police have charged a 15-year-old student in connection with threatening graffiti that was found at a Kitchener high school on Monday.

The teen, a student at Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate Institute, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief.

On Monday, a threatening message, "School Shooting" was written on the wall of a boy's washroom at KCI.

It's the second arrest since messages warning of shootings were reported at high schools in Waterloo Region.