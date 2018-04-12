Pot companies get creative with marketing

Royal Canadian Cannabis, a pre-license marijuana producer based in Alberta is looking to add some pop to the standardized packaging marijuana products are required to have by using augmented reality technology.

To the naked eye, its packages could have only a logo and a standard warning. But when viewed through the lens of a smartphone, a customer may be able to click on different elements of the package and access brand information, such as a video, "to sort of circumvent or navigate these regulations in a creative way," said co-founder Jonathan Kowal.

Canadian agricultural tech company Future Farm Technologies Inc. is betting other cannabis companies will look to augmented reality, announcing plans earlier this month to spin off its augmented reality assets into a marijuana-sector focused Nextech AR Solutions, which will provide "augmented reality-enhanced packaging" as well as a "virtual budtender platform form for dispensaries."

Toronto-based Patio Interactive offers cannabis companies who want to use augmented reality the ability to show customers 3D models of the cannabis buds for particular strains.

"They're pretty interested in pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said co-founder Charles Bern.

Marijuana bill C-45 is not yet finalized but the proposed rules stipulate, among other things, that it is prohibited to publish, broadcast or otherwise disseminate promotion of cannabis or related accessories or services "by presenting it or any of its brand elements that associates it or the brand element with... glamour, recreation, excitement, vitality, risk or daring."

The use of a person, character or animal, real or fictional, in any manner that could be seen as appealing to young people is also forbidden.

Still, companies have been signing up celebrity investors to sing their praises, but limiting their endorsement to the stock, not a cannabis product or brand.

Last month, Vancouver-based licensed producer Invictus MD brought on KISS co-founder Gene Simmons as "chief evangelist officer" and investor. Simmons, who maintains that he has never smoked cannabis in his life, said he is "bullish" on Invictus.

"I have $10 million in stock in the company," Simmons said during a recent stop in Toronto. "Bullish is the only way to talk about it, because it's one of the few words that I can use that is legal... I'm trying to be careful about what is acceptable language."

Some have signed on figures more closely associated with cannabis culture.

In December, Hamilton, Ont.-based cannabis producer Beleave Inc. signed a brand licensing agreement with filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes, better known as their on-screen stoner characters Jay and Silent Bob in films from the mid-90s and early 2000s, while Canopy Growth Corp. has a partnership with "Smoke Weed Everyday" rapper Snoop Dogg.

Others companies are looking to tactics already used by other regulated industries, such as alcohol and pharmaceuticals.

Toronto-based marketer Snipp Interactive last month launched a Cannabis Marketing Resource Centre. More than 20 producers, most of them based in Canada, have signed up to learn more, according to Snipp's founder Atul Sabharwal.

Snipp's clients already include Corona-beer maker Constellation Brands and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Sabharwal plans to apply the same legally-compliant marketing methods used in those industries to the marijuana sector.

Snipp's toolbox includes mobile promotions and loyalty campaigns, largely focused on customers who have already made a purchase and finding ways to engage with them and prompt them to tell others about their experience.

And as more companies have lined up production and supply for the upcoming recreational pot market, competition for market share is heating up.

"It's a race," Sabharwal said.

"There is definitely a realization: 'Now, we have got to compete.' Now, they are scratching their head, saying, 'How do we compete comprehensively?"

By Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press