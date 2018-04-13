Earthquakes shake New Brunswick village again

MCADAM, N.B. — Two years after a mysterious "swarm" of earthquakes rattled homes and nerves in a New Brunswick village, they've started up again.

Earthquakes Canada has recorded 22 earthquakes in New Brunswick over the last 30 days, with most of those near McAdam, on the western edge of the province, near the border with the United States.

Mayor Ken Stannix says the quakes startle people, often producing a bang that's louder than a gunshot.

Stephen Halchuk, a seismologist at Natural Resources Canada, says all of the recent earthquakes have been minor — less than three on the Richter scale.

He says while there have been earthquakes in various parts of the province, there's no indication of an increasing trend.

In early 2016, more than 100 earthquakes shook the McAdam area, but a reason was never found.

Stannix says residents' calls flooded the village office in 2016, but this time they are taking the earthquakes in stride.

"I know when I first heard it, it sounded like the hot water tank may have exploded in the basement. Then we realized it was these earthquakes," Stannix said.

"It will wake you up in the middle of the night, but we've become accustomed to them. You wake up and say 'That must have been an earthquake,' and then you'll hear a couple softer bangs and then the event is over."

