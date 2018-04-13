U.S.: Re-joining TPP far from certain

WASHINGTON — On the heels of bombshell news that President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the United States is seeking to contain expectations.

Trump tweets that he would only rejoin the agreement if it's renegotiated to become substantially better for the U.S.

And the economic adviser he's tasked to lead the process says it's still very preliminary.

Larry Kudlow told the Fox Business channel that he just received the assignment Thursday, and that he has no idea if the deal can be improved.