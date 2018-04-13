Federal government announces support for UW quantum radar project

The Canadian Government announced Thursday that it will provide $2.1 million in funding to the University of Waterloo’s Institute for Quantum Computing in an effort to better protect Canada’s arctic.

The funding will go toward a three-year project that will see the development of quantum radar that will help protect the north, which will be especially crucial with climate change, said MP and Minister of Small Business and Tourism, Bardish Chagger.

“A more accessible north could mean more shipping lanes and more economic development,” said Bardish during her remarks. “However, increased traffic in our north also requires better and more reliable surveillance.”

The radar system will use quantum technology to properly scan the north and watch out for potential infiltrators, while increasing safety for those using the waters safely. The team hopes the technology can be used in search and rescue situations as well.

The issue right is that with the current radar technology, the environment often interrupts signals. With the new technology, that will be much less of an issue.

Jonathan Baugh, an associate professor at the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC), broke down some of the important development that will go into the new radar technology.

“As researchers, this is a very exciting project to embark on,” said Baugh. “Quantum technologies have an important role to play not just in science, but in the economic future of Canada, as well as security.”

Baugh said in polar regions, “space weather” can disrupt traditional radar.

“This happens to be a situation where using quantum mechanics can help us improve upon current technology,” said Baugh. “We can theoretically reduce the background noise.”

The removal of the background noise has been dubbed quantum illumination.