We're recycling more, but it needs to be done better

"If they're too contaminated, they sometimes need to be sent to a tier-two processor, which impacts the price you get for the stuff," she explained.

While the region currently meets buyer demand of less than two per cent contamination, the push for cleaner, recycled product is both universal and inevitable, Barsoum says.

"So we're just at the beginning of the China ban, and the market's already flooded, and by the end of this year they're expecting a very critical situation as the prices really plummet for how much you can sell these things for," she said.

"If there's no market, we won't collect it."

Other municipalities such as Toronto have considered issuing fines to residents who put non-recyclables in their blue boxes. A city official there recently warned of a projected $9.2-million plunge this year in recycling revenues.

While the Region of Waterloo isn't going to be levying fines or penalties any time soon, staff is continuing to educate citizens about its two-box sort for recycling to ensure only eligible material is placed curbside.

"We have to go back to the resident, because really the best sort is that first sort," Barsoum said. "There's still a lot of confusion."

The region requires a two-box sort — one for paper and plastic bags, the other for containers.

A recyclable container can be plastic muffin tray, aluminum soup tin or a glass juice bottle, but can also made of paper, like a milk carton.

"It's usually a vessel for a consumer product that's held food, beverage or some other sort of personal care or home product — think packaging," Barsoum said.

More details about what should go in a blue box can be found on the region's website and by downloading the My Waste App.

People also need to realize that a piece of paper with barbecue sauce on it, a can with a straw inside, or an expired jar of mayonnaise is contaminated, and can't be recycled.

It's not only unpleasant for waste collectors to pickup a half-can of dog food that's sitting outside in the middle of July, it can also contaminate the entire contents of a blue box, as well as the content on board the truck if it gets mixed in.

Barsoum realizes it can be tough for people, especially when some products come with mixed packaging.

"This can't go with metal, it can't go with paper," she said, holding up a tin of Planters peanuts. "It's garbage unless you pull the materials apart."

Producers aren't making it easy for us, said Barsoum, who expects more regulations to come forward in the not-so-distant future.

The region says it's monitoring progress of the Waste Free Ontario Act and the potential impacts on the blue box program.

"They are looking at extending responsibility to producers who manufacture the stuff, so the whole system is really under review," Barsoum said. "I don't know where it's going to go to in the next five or six years. It will probably get tighter, though."

For now she said residents be the first pint of assistance and that is all starts with having a well labelled waste station at home.

According to a report that went to the region's public works committee in March, citizens' participation in recycling and green bin programs has been extremely positive.

Since a new regionwide waste collection contract was implemented in March 2017, along with a four-bag limit, the amount of waste going to landfill has decreased by 29 per cent, which is chiefly due to the fact green bin organics have increased by 120 per cent.

The report said staff is continuing to research the feasibility of battery and textile diversion programs (either curbside or depot drop-off) as well as curbside waste audits to understand what recyclable materials remain in garbage bags.

— with files from the Toronto Star







