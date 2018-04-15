Police make arrest in early morning stabbing death

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old Kitchener man in the early hours of Sunday morning on Kenora Avenue in Kitchener.

Police responded to an altercation outside a home at 12:05 a.m., and discovered a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A 22-year-old Kitchener man was arrested. The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

Members from major crime, forensic identification and general investigations will be in the area of Kenora Avenue for most of the day Sunday. Kenora is closed between the entrances of Parkview Crescent.

Initial investigation would suggest this is a targeted attack and the two individuals were known to each other. There is no risk to public safety.

Investigators are attempting to contact next of kin at this time, and won't release the name of the victim until after that time.

Police have declined to release the name of the accused because he has not yet appeared before a justice of the peace .

More information will be released when available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 extension 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.