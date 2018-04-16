Indigenous safe-ride service can't keep up with demand

Anyone identifying as a woman can request access to the group and go through a vetting process. Once in, passengers post a request saying where they'd like to go. A driver replies and then, in a private chat, the two work out the pick-up and negotiate a donation, which goes towards gas and vehicle maintenance.

Drivers are also screened, must submit a child abuse registry check and are trained before they hit the road.

Similar services have started across the country, but most have not lasted long. A new female ride-hailing service called DriveHer started in Toronto in mid-March and CabShe in Kitchener ran for a short time before being shut down by licensing requirements. In response to the 2017 acquittal of a taxi driver accused of sexual assault, women in Halifax were providing rides through the hashtag #HaliLadyCab, but it was informal and also didn't last. A different service, Lady Drive Her, does provide rides to and from the city airport.

Meanwhile, demand for Ikwe keeps growing. It recently partnered with a vehicle-for-hire company to transport larger groups in Winnipeg.

"We exist because we want to provide a safe alternative transportation for women of all backgrounds and cultures and ages and economic statuses in our city. And that shouldn't be growing," Brouzes said. "That mandate should be met and not need to exist anymore."

Brouzes said she had hoped changes to regulation within the industry itself would mean safer rides. Instead, new legislation last November — paving the way for ride-hailing companies like Uber — dissolved the Manitoba Taxicab Board which regulated the industry.

Indigenous activist Leah Gazan had joined the board to help improve its relationship with the Indigenous community. The previous legislation governing taxis was "archaic," but Gazan said she's now concerned there is no oversight.

"I totally understand why women are taking charge of our own safety because it's pretty clear that things are not safe, and it hasn't been taken seriously enough," she said.

Responsibility has fallen to local municipalities. City of Winnipeg regulations say concerns over service levels, including inappropriate comments from drivers, are directed to the cab companies and criminal complaints go to police.

Back behind the wheel, Hartog said she hopes one day all rides will be safe. But, until then, she will keep volunteering to show her daughters it takes a community to protect women.

"I want to bring this to my girls and to make sure that they will help whenever they see someone in need."

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press