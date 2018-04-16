Halifax mall plotters admired Columbine killers

HALIFAX — A new statement of facts in the foiled Valentine's Day shooting plot at a Halifax mall reveals how the co-conspirators planned to carry out the mass killing and the inspiration behind it.

The statement is part of the sentencing hearing now underway in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for 26-year-old Lindsay Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois.

Souvannarath pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder last April, several months after Randall Steven Shepherd — a Halifax man described in court as the "cheerleader" of the shooting plot — was sentenced to a decade in jail.

A third alleged conspirator, 19-year-old James Gamble, was found dead in his Halifax-area home a day before the planned attack.