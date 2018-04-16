Victim of fatal weekend stabbing was receiver for Waterloo Warriors

Waterloo Regional Police have identified the man killed in an early morning stabbing Sunday on Kenora Avenue in Kitchener.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Lam Diing. A post-mortem determined the cause of death to be stabbing.

Diing was a receiver for the Waterloo Warriors football team. The 6-foot-4 arts major played three seasons for the Warriors and caught for 89 yards and a touchdown in 2017.

Police responded to an altercation outside a home on Kenora Ave. in Kitchener at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning, and discovered a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Members from major crime, forensic identification and general investigations were in the area of Kenora Avenue for most of the day, yesterday, to continue the investigation. They closed the street between the entrances of Parkview Crescent.

Initial investigation suggested this was a targeted attack and the two individuals were known to each other. There was no risk to public safety.

Nicholas Salim Ndayisenga, 22, from Kitchener, has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kitchener today.

This is the first homicide in Waterloo Region this year.

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Major Crime Branch at 519-570-9777 ext. 8661 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.