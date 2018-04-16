Victim of fatal weekend stabbing was Waterloo Warriors football player

Waterloo Regional Police have identified the man killed in an early morning stabbing Sunday on Kenora Avenue in Kitchener.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Lam Diing, a receiver for the Waterloo Warriors football team. He was a graduate of Eastwood Collegiate.

“Lam was a tremendous student athlete who made those around him better with his work ethic and glowing smile,” said Warriors coach Chris Bertoia via press release. “The Waterloo football family expresses our deepest sympathies to those who knew Lam, who will be forever missed on and off the field.”

The 6-foot-4 arts major played three seasons for the Warriors and caught seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in 2017.

“The connection Lam had to many of his fellow student-athletes and coaches is why this is devastating to so many of us,” said Roly Webster, director of athletics and recreation at Waterloo.

Police responded to an altercation outside a home on Kenora Ave. in Kitchener at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning, and discovered a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A post-mortem determined the cause of death to be stabbing.

Members from major crime, forensic identification and general investigations were in the area of Kenora Avenue for most of the day, Sunday, to continue the investigation.

Initial investigation suggested this was a targeted attack and the two individuals were known to each other. There was no risk to public safety.

Nicholas Salim Ndayisenga, 22, from Kitchener, has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. He was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kitchener on Monday.