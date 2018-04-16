Feds to open door to disabled immigrants

There have been calls to repeal the policy entirely, including from the House of Commons citizenship and immigration committee, which studied the issue last year.

Liberal MP and committee chair Rob Oliphant said he had hoped government would announce a full repeal. But more work must be done to determine the full cost implications to the provinces, he said.

"We at committee could not get good cost data," Oliphant said.

"Right now (Hussen) is going to have to look at this, the minister of health will have to look at this, the provinces and territories are going to have to look at this and hopefully in a year or two they are going to recognize that this is not a significant cost."

But Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel says she believes the costs could indeed be high. She was critical of government's decision to move ahead with changes before any concrete data has been developed to determine the costs to the provinces and territories.

"My concern is that the federal government is downloading costs to the provinces without a real plan to deal with that and that seems like something they should have done and considered before they made this announcement."

Hussen told reporters Ottawa will pay the costs of the changes announced Monday, but remained unclear about whether this would mean additional money in health or social services transfers.

"We will reflect on these changes to see the impact that they will have. We have to wait and see what the numbers will be before I can answer that question, " Hussen said.

Meanwhile groups that have been advocating for a full repeal of the policy are expressing disappointment over the changes, which they say don't go far enough.

James Hicks, national director of the Canadian Council of Canadians with Disabilities (CCD), called the changes mere "tweaks." His organization wanted a full repeal of the medical inadmissibility provisions.

"While today's announcement should make it easier for some persons with disabilities to come to Canada, it falls far short of legislative reform that we had expected."

Felipe Montoya, the university professor whose case was cited by Hussen, welcomed the changes, but added he feels they fall short of what many advocates and individuals have pushed for:

"We recognize this timid move in the right direction, but will be relentless in calling for what should have been done today and not in some indefinite future — full elimination of this discriminatory policy."

The changes are expected to come into effect immediately.

By Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press