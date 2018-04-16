Communitech Data Hub enjoys first year of mining big data

The age of big data is on the horizon, and the Communitech Data Hub has begun to successfully mine that potential after a year of operation in uptown Waterloo.

The Data Hub, which took over the former police station on Albert Street and turned it into a centre for developing the next information revolution, is already near capacity as it officially celebrates its first year of operation May 10. There are 24 companies in the converted space, including major players like CIBC, with the mission to bring together key players — from startups and global brands, to government agencies and academic institutions — to inspire innovation with the reams of data that are already out there and the new information being created.

Ian Klugman, president and CEO of Communitech, said the Data Hub is helping support that next generation of talent, and talent remains the most precious commodity in the ongoing shift to the knowledge-based economy.

"We'll always pay attention to talent because it's the future fuel of the economy," he said as he gave Waterloo council an update on Communitech's plans for 2018 as it continues to represent the local tech sector.

Those plans include bringing more of the world to Waterloo Region, including the True North Waterloo conference set for May 29 to May 31 at the new Lot 42 venue space in Kitchener. The three-day event is called Tech for Good and is an opportunity to imagine and reimagine the impact of technology. It aims to examine the values that guide technological innovation, and to redefine tech as a force for good, which is particularly timely with all the controversy surrounding Facebook with the stripping of personal data and the rise of fake news.

Klugman thinks there are Canadian values and ideals that can shape that conversation, and this region that punches so much above its weight has a thing or two to add to the global discussion. Major tech players are expected at the conference, including Amazon and Google joining local companies like Kik and Aeryon Labs.

"We want to convene a global conversation here because we think we've earned the right to do so as a community," said Klugman. "We put all of our efforts into something we can True North, and we hope to attract 2,500 people this year and hope to make that number a lot bigger in subsequent years."

The conversation will be about technological shifts and how it's happening, and it will look at things like fake news and the rise of false narratives and job displacements as the pace of technological change continues.

"What is it we need to start to do tomorrow to make sure we bridge to a better future?" said Klugman. "If we don't pay attention, with a lot of these big shifts that are happening, they will potentially have significant downturn for us.

"This is conference about optimism. While the rest of the world has created companies on a different set of values, perhaps it's time for Canada to play a role and think about how to build tech for good on the great values that underlie our country."