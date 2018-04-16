Local Liberal announcement highlights savings for seniors

MPP Daiene Vernile was feeling under the weather and likely made the right call by staying home from a planned political announcement at The Village at University Gates retirement home last Friday.

After all, her government says it wants to help seniors, not make them sick.

Its plan to expand prescription drug coverage to people age 65 and older is about making life more affordable, said Vernile’s assistant, Rebecca Wagner, who delivered remarks in front of large audience of retirement home residents, staff and students in Conestoga College’s practical nursing program.

They were reminded that more than one million children and youth have received free prescriptions under the OHIP+ program, which already covers youth under age 25.

“Some of you in this room may have grandchildren that are benefiting from this expansion of free medicare in the province of Ontario,” Wagner said. “This saves families money and allows them to focus on caring for their kids.”

Currently, everyone 65 and older is eligible for prescription drug coverage through the Ontario drug benefit program, which requires seniors to pay deductibles and co-payments based on their income and other factors.

According to a handout, OHIP+ expansion will eliminate deductibles and co-payments, making 4,400 medications completely free, saving individuals age 65 and older $240 per year, on average. Prescriptions covered under the program include medications for cholesterol, hypertension, thyroid conditions, diabetes and asthma.

“On a limited retirement income, the cost of medications can be a real challenge for seniors,” Wagner said. “These are our parents right in this room. These are our parents and grandparents and you’re all the people who helped build the province of Ontario.”

Josie d’Avernas, executive director of the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging, said consensus among stakeholder groups catering to older adults points to the need for more financial supports that can provide seniors with access to much-needed services and keep them in their homes as long as possible.

“This will stretch their dollar further,” d’Avernas said.