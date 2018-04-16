Local Liberal announcement highlights savings for seniors

MPP Daiene Vernile was feeling under the weather and likely made the right call by staying home from a planned political announcement at The Village at University Gates retirement home last Friday.
After all, her government says it wants to help seniors, not make them sick.
Its plan to expand prescription drug coverage to people age 65 and older is about making life more affordable, said Vernile’s assistant, Rebecca Wagner, who delivered remarks in front of large audience of retirement home residents, staff and students in Conestoga College’s practical nursing program.
They were reminded that more than one million children and youth have received free prescriptions under the OHIP+ program, which already covers youth under age 25.
“Some of you in this room may have grandchildren that are benefiting from this expansion of free medicare in the province of Ontario,” Wagner said. “This saves families money and allows them to focus on caring for their kids.”
Currently, everyone 65 and older is eligible for prescription drug coverage through the Ontario drug benefit program, which requires seniors to pay deductibles and co-payments based on their income and other factors.
According to a handout, OHIP+ expansion will eliminate deductibles and co-payments, making 4,400 medications completely free, saving individuals age 65 and older $240 per year, on average. Prescriptions covered under the program include medications for cholesterol, hypertension, thyroid conditions, diabetes and asthma.
“On a limited retirement income, the cost of medications can be a real challenge for seniors,” Wagner said. “These are our parents right in this room. These are our parents and grandparents and you’re all the people who helped build the province of Ontario.”
Josie d’Avernas, executive director of the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging, said consensus among stakeholder groups catering to older adults points to the need for more financial supports that can provide seniors with access to much-needed services and keep them in their homes as long as possible.
“This will stretch their dollar further,” d’Avernas said.
Tim Louis tickled the ivory with jazz as people were encouraged to peruse a table offering free swag such as Daiene Vernile lip balm and Ontario Trillium pins.
But those weren’t the only take-aways.
The government’s Healthy Home program will provide a benefit of up to $750 annually for eligible households led by seniors over the age 75 to help them offset the cost of home maintenance. Wagner also touted a new dental program would reimburse up to 80 per cent (up to a maximum of $400 per single person, or $600 per couple) of eligible dental expenses for people without workplace benefits.
Opposition parties say the Liberal budget, which is essentially the party’s campaign platform heading into a general election in June, falls short of meeting the needs of all Ontarians.
Matt Drown, director of community connections with Schlegel Villages, said the government’s plan to extend financial assistance to seniors, along with other investment in long-term care, is a step in the right direction to serve an aging population.
Wagner noted the Liberal drug and dental program is seen as a first step to achieving free dental care for everyone in the future. Expanded OHIP+ coverage is viewed as a big step toward a national pharmacare program that’s being contemplated at the federal level, she noted.
