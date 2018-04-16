Mother Nature losing her timing: study

Some are closer together; some are further apart. The split is about 50-50. The relative timing of the events between species is now, on average, off by about 21 days.

"It leads to a mismatch," Kharouba said. "These events are out of synch."

She said time spanned by the data was too short to prove the mismatches were caused by climate change. The correlation, however, was strong.

"We think it is the case," she said. "All the changes we see are exactly what we would predict with warmer temperatures and how we would expect biology to respond."

The consequences are similarly hard to predict, but potentially far-reaching.

Mismatches at the bottom of the food chain could reduce resources all the way up, Kharouba said. One study in a lake found the timing of blooms for the one-celled plants and animals that underlie aquatic life is off by 34 days.

Conservation managers looking after endangered species may have to start taking environmental mismatches into account, the ecologist suggested.

Not all species rely on specialized, carefully timed interactions with other organisms. Others may be able to adapt.

But it's not always possible for species to work things out for themselves. Some events are driven by warmth and some by day length. One is changing; the other isn't.

This is new ground and scientists just don't have the information to predict what's going to happen. New studies based on longer time scales or using models to simulate them need to be conducted.

"We don't have the data," Kharouba said.

"We think it's going to have an impact. We think it's going to matter, but it's difficult to prove right now."

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press