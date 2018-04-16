Highlights of the Ontario NDP platform

— Cover the cost of drugs and medication for Ontario residents undergoing gender transition procedures

— Establish a government ministry dedicated solely to mental health and addictions

— Declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency and take measures to combat it, with a focus on harm reduction

— Spend $16 billion to repair schools

— Cap kindergarten class sizes at 26 students

— Scrap standardized tests provided by the Education Quality Association of Ontario

— Change all provincial loans for first-year post-secondary students to grants that do not need to be repaid

— Deprivatize Hydro One and cut hydro bills by 30 per cent

— Build 65,000 new affordable housing units and 30,000 supportive housing units over the next 10 years

— Commit to fully implementing the Access for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, ensuring disabled residents don't need to reapply for various support programs once they turn 18, and increase Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program rates by a minimum of five per cent

— Ban "pink taxes" that see women pay more than men for similar products and services

— Maintain the carbon cap and trade market

— Clean up mercury contamination in the waterways near Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong First Nations

— Mandate that employers offer three weeks paid vacation, up from two

— Increase the minimum wage to $15 and ensure it keeps up with inflation

— Invest $180 billion in infrastructure

— Improve health care for Indigenous communities

— Expand the number of manufacturing and automotive sector jobs in the province

