NDP calls for quicker action on pay equity

OTTAWA — The New Democrats say that if the Liberals were serious about ensuring men and women get equal pay for work of equal value, they would be moving faster on introducing legislation — and attaching a dollar amount.

The 2018 federal budget included a promise to implement proactive pay equity legislation, but did not include any details on what it would cost.

The 556-page budget implementation bill also did not contain any steps towards making that a reality for those who work in federally regulated sectors.

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson says, at the very least, the budget should have set aside funding to establish a pay equity commissioner to start trying to hammer out the details needed to make it work.