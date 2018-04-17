Young goalie receives support after slur

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia legislature played host to a 12-year-old hockey goalie who was recently the victim of a racial slur on the ice.

Tony Ince, the Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, says it was important to show support for Mark Connors because all Nova Scotians should feel respected and should have a sense of dignity and comfort, "no matter where they go."

Connors was called the n-word during a hockey game in Tantallon, N.S., last month.

Ince says he told the peewee player that he should "keep his chin up" and that all Nova Scotians support him.