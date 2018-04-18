Severance of historic Doon farmstead gets green light

Kitchener Coun. Yvonne Fernandes, who spoke as a citizen, noted that the plan of subdivision for surrounding homes in the 1970s excluded the historic property, likely because the plan was to preserve it in its entirety.

"Suggesting that moving the hog/hen house changes the historical story is what's important," she said. "This changes the gateway and the feeling for pedestrian cyclists and drivers as they approach the subdivision."

Fernandes said she'd be remiss not to mention the property owners stood to benefit financially from the severance.

However Beth Hanson, herself a heritage property owner, spoke in support of the applicants from an ownership standpoint. She said any talk of greed was shameful and that opposition at this point is just NIMBYism.

People who invest in heritage properties do so because they want to own a piece of history that can require a lot of time and money, Hanson said.

"We become stewards of the property and accept that we share our properties with others who intrinsically enjoy it," she said. "But here's where it's not so enjoyable — we are subject to unwarranted and unrealistic expectation and encroachment by the public who feel their opinions matter more than those of the homeowner.

"We pay the bills, the public does not."

Coun. John Gazzola also appeared before the committee in support of the application and said the applicants have been recognized for their efforts to preserve the home in the past.

Gazzola admitted that he's a family friend of one of the applicants, but that the city's heritage committee he sits on as a member was generally supportive of the application that didn't require its approval.

All rules and regulations are being followed by the applicants, he said.

Fernandes said the committee's decision could be appealed to Environment and Land Tribunal Ontario, which replaced the Ontario Municipal Board earlier this year to resolve disputes around land-use planning and heritage protection.

Hoffman said many people who signed the petition feel the city doesn't do a good enough job in protecting its heritage attributes and says she suspects there was a breach of process.

"As a taxpayer I find it very disconcerting and very disappointing," she said.

"Once again, profit triumphs heritage."