Severance of historic Doon farmstead gets green light

A decision to sever a 19th-century farmhouse property at 883 Doon Valley Rd. isn't sitting well with residents in the surrounding community, including one who's considering legal action.
Tim Keller said he inquired about doing the same thing back in 2006 as an executor for the estate left to him by his parents.
In a reply from the city, Keller says he was told that such an application wouldn't be accepted because a stone outbuilding and the view of property would be negatively impacted and greatly diminish the property's heritage qualities.
Fast-forward to 2018, and city staff is prepared to OK the relocation of the old hog/hen house to make way for four single-family dwellings off Bechtel Drive.
On Tuesday the city's three-member committee of adjustment voted unanimously to approve the severance application by property owners Bob and Alison Lafrance, despite significant community opposition.
Staff recommended approval back in February, but the committee had deferred a decision to allow for more information. A community meeting held at Doon Valley Golf Course in March drew approximately 80 people, but didn't sway staff from their original stance — that only the main farmhouse is identified as a heritage attribute under the heritage designation bylaw.
The two-storey brick house, circa 1863, was originally owned by Benjamin Burkholder, one of the first four people to receive a teaching certificate in Waterloo County back in 1843.
However local residents argue the entire 1.3-acre property has heritage significance, as set out in a heritage impact assessment. Third-party analysis by one heritage expert determined the entire site falls under the provincial heritage designation, not just the house.
"The landscape gives context to the buildings," said Bechtel Drive resident Irene Hoffman, who presented a petition with 524 signatures.
"Together they tell a story of early agricultural life, but if you move the barn closer, if you decrease the size of the land, you alter the story … and it will be lost forever."
Kitchener Coun. Yvonne Fernandes, who spoke as a citizen, noted that the plan of subdivision for surrounding homes in the 1970s excluded the historic property, likely because the plan was to preserve it in its entirety.
"Suggesting that moving the hog/hen house changes the historical story is what's important," she said. "This changes the gateway and the feeling for pedestrian cyclists and drivers as they approach the subdivision."
Fernandes said she'd be remiss not to mention the property owners stood to benefit financially from the severance.
However Beth Hanson, herself a heritage property owner, spoke in support of the applicants from an ownership standpoint. She said any talk of greed was shameful and that opposition at this point is just NIMBYism.
People who invest in heritage properties do so because they want to own a piece of history that can require a lot of time and money, Hanson said.
"We become stewards of the property and accept that we share our properties with others who intrinsically enjoy it," she said. "But here's where it's not so enjoyable — we are subject to unwarranted and unrealistic expectation and encroachment by the public who feel their opinions matter more than those of the homeowner.
"We pay the bills, the public does not."
Coun. John Gazzola also appeared before the committee in support of the application and said the applicants have been recognized for their efforts to preserve the home in the past.
Gazzola admitted that he's a family friend of one of the applicants, but that the city's heritage committee he sits on as a member was generally supportive of the application that didn't require its approval.
All rules and regulations are being followed by the applicants, he said.
Fernandes said the committee's decision could be appealed to Environment and Land Tribunal Ontario, which replaced the Ontario Municipal Board earlier this year to resolve disputes around land-use planning and heritage protection.
Hoffman said many people who signed the petition feel the city doesn't do a good enough job in protecting its heritage attributes and says she suspects there was a breach of process.
"As a taxpayer I find it very disconcerting and very disappointing," she said.
"Once again, profit triumphs heritage."
