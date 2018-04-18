Schlegel family pledges $2.3 million for southwest park

This year’s state of the city address concluded with one of the largest municipal sponsorships in the region’s history.

“It is fitting that the first multimillion dollar sponsorship the city has received comes from the Schlegel family, a family that epitomizes city building and who have long contributed to building a better Kitchener,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, unveiling the newly named RBJ Schlegel Park for southwest Kitchener, the namesake of a $2.3-million contribution.

“The Schlegels’ legacy of city building has deep roots in our community. From the development of neighbourhoods in southwest Kitchener to long-term care and retirement communities, to state-of-the-art facilities that allow people to age in place gracefully, and to receive dignified, respectful mental health and addiction care, the Schlegels have long contributed to the health and well-being of our city,” Vrbanovic said.

Ron Schlegel said he and his family wanted to do something to commemorate their efforts over the years. He said his sons grew up playing local sports and represented Kitchener in other cities, so the soon-to-be park with multi-purpose sports fields was a natural fit.

“I’ve always felt we need to do those extra things that build community — how we build city into community.”

— Ron Schlegel

“I’ve always felt we need to do those extra things that build community — how we build city into community,” he said.

“There were several motivations for becoming involved in the development of this park and one of them was to honour the legacy of my maternal grandparents, Max and Florence Becker, who farmed in this area for their entire lives and were community builders in their own practical way,” stated James Schlegel, CEO, RBJ Schlegel, in a press release that followed the announcement.

“We’re developing neighbourhoods in this area of Kitchener so the families and individuals we’re selling homes to will have the opportunity to enjoy the park and facilities,” he said, “but I also think it has the potential of supporting the entire city and beyond. Fundamentally, what we do as an organization is create communities that are healthy, active and available to all ages, so this is very much aligned with who we are.”

The first phase of the 17-hectare park underway at the corner of Fisher-Hallman and Huron roads is estimated to cost $10.3 million and is expected open to the public in spring or summer of 2019 with artificial and natural turf sports fields, a playground and splash pad among other amenities. However the sponsorship is in addition to the project budget, said city staff on hand for the mayor’s address.

“Council will make the specific decision on where the funds will go at a later date, probably later this year,” said Michael May, deputy chief administrative officer, community services.

“What we do know is that a significant amount of the money will go into the park itself to improve amenities at the park.”