Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Traill said Roberge was recruited by a wealthy Canadian benefactor, whom Roberge described in court as her "sugar daddy" but never identified for fear of repercussions for her family in Canada, with the lure of a free vacation.

The third accomplice, Andre Tamin, 65, will be sentenced in October. He was caught with 60 kilograms of the drug in his cabin.

In an affidavit admitted to the court, Roberge said that at the time she was "a stupid young woman" who was governed by superficial goals.

"I have devastated so many people in the process," she wrote.

The court heard Roberge met her "sugar daddy" in 2015, and they began an intimate relationship while she worked as an escort for him. He invited her to work as an escort in May 2016 during a trip to Morocco, where he first invited her to join drug-smuggling voyage.

Traill said the then 22-year-old was "there to look pretty," acting as a decoy to the drug dealing below deck.

Roberge told the court she suspected drugs were brought aboard at Peru, because of increased activity during a stopover there.

The judge said Roberge was also motivated by profit. She was promised the ticket, 4,000 euros (US$5,000) in spending money plus more cash once she returned home.

The U.S. Department of Homelands Security and the Canada Border Services Agency identified the trio as high-risk passengers among the 1,800 on board. The haul was a record for cocaine smuggled in luggage through an Australian air or sea port.

By Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press