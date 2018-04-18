Man dead in early-morning apartment fire

Toronto Fire Services say a man in his 70s has died after a blaze in an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Capt. Michael Westwood says the fire happened at about 3:30 a.m. in a unit on the 13th floor of a building in Toronto's east end.

He says firefighters brought a man from the apartment down by elevator and conducted CPR, but the man later died.

Westwood says the fire was knocked down within about 20 minutes, and nobody else was injured.