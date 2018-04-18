Pipeline trade war damage predictions grow

The move would likely push fuel costs higher in B.C. but would also hurt Alberta's four refineries, said Brian Ahearn, Western Canada vice-president for the Canadian Fuels Association, which represents the refining industry.

He said about 25 per cent of the gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other products produced at the Edmonton-area refineries goes to B.C., a total of 80,000 to 100,000 barrels per day — the pipeline carries about 45,000 to 50,000 barrels per day and the rest is shipped by train or truck.

"Directionally, we are supportive of the government's overall objective and the reason is we are a supporter of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion," Ahearn said.

"(But) if there's curtailment all the way to the point of discontinuing that flow of product ... that utilization taken away from the refineries would have a pretty negative effect on the refineries."

Refiners would be forced to find alternative markets, accept lower prices, or run operations at less than optimum capacity to restrict output, he said.

Tighter supplies of gasoline and diesel in B.C. would likely drive up prices in B.C.'s Lower Mainland by about 10 cents per litre, said fuel market analyst Michael Ervin, senior vice-president at the Kent Group Ltd.

The estimate is lower than other experts have estimated, but he said it's high enough that refiners on the U.S. West Coast or possibly even Asia Pacific would be motivated to overcome logistical hurdles and start supplying the market.

In Alberta, meanwhile, the glut of gasoline and diesel would likely result in cheaper prices for motorists, especially in the Edmonton area, he said.

Ervin said cutting off light oil supplies through Trans Mountain would hurt Alberta-based Parkland Fuels Corp., which bought the 55,000-barrel-per-day Burnaby refinery last year and has enjoyed good margins thanks to its access to low-cost Alberta feedstock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. spokesman Jon Harding said Tuesday the Calgary-based company, which ships refined products on Trans Mountain, "understands the rationale" for Bill 12 and will comply if it's passed, but hopes a solution can be found that negates the need for its use.

Suncor Energy Inc., meanwhile, has a "vast logistics network" and would look to send refined product out of Edmonton to other markets if needed, said spokeswoman Sneh Seetal.

Andrew Leach, an associate professor with the University of Alberta's business school, said any economic impact of an Alberta energy export ban would be brief because he doesn't think the province's legislation is constitutional.

He suggested any attempts to implement a ban would be swiftly and successfully attacked by interested parties in court.

By Dan Healing, The Canadian Press