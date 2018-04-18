Toronto market surges on upbeat BoC outlook

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index surged higher Wednesday after an optimistic economic growth outlook from the Bank of Canada, while U.S. markets made mild gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 180.08 points to 15,533.38, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.99 points to 24,807.62. The S&P 500 index was up 9.17 points to 2,715.56 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 20.50 points to 7,301.60.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.39 cents US, down from Tuesday's average value of 79.67 cents US.