Trudeau, allies talk Russian cyberattacks

LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined counterparts from Britain, Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday to present a united global front against the most pressing security challenges facing their countries and the international order.

Top of the list: cyberattacks, particularly those conducted by Russia.

The call to arms came as the four leaders, who together represent — along with the U.S. — the tight-knit security and intelligence partnership known as the Five Eyes, gathered for a top-secret intelligence briefing in London.

The meeting coincided with a warning from the U.S. and U.K. this week that Russia has been involved in an unprecedented level of cyber-infiltration and attacks, which includes targeting the routers that many people use at home.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who convened the briefing, wasted no time turning her guns on Russia, which she accused of "using cyber as part of a wider effort to attack and undermine the international system."

Those attacks have been stepped up, she added, alongside a concerted disinformation campaign following last month's poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury.

Britain and its allies have blamed Moscow for the poisoning, which they say was conducted using a military-grade nerve agent, though the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

"We know what it's doing, and we should be in no doubt that such cyberwarfare is one of the greatest challenges of our time," May said before the four leaders went behind closed doors at Britain's National Cyber Security Centre.

"And working with our closest allies, three of whom are here today, we will work around the clock with all the technology at our disposal to stop aggressive states and non-state actors from succeeding."

The other three similarly reaffirmed their commitment to work together to protect against cyberattacks and, more broadly, defend the system of rules and norms they credited for decades of peace, stability and prosperity.