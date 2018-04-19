Google unveils new community space

Organizations specializing in science, technology, engineering and math will now have a new space to call home.

Google Canada, located on Breithaupt Street in Kitchener, unveiled its new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programming space that will be free to use for approved organizations.

The uses range from youth science camps to instructional programs for newcomers to Canada.

On top of the unveiling, Google Canada also pledged $2.1 million to STEM-focused organizations. Most of that money — $1.5 million — will go to Actua, a STEM outreach organization focused on teaching youth and young women about the world of science, technology, engineering and math.

On top of that, $200,000 will go the University of Waterloo’s Engineering Science Quest to help fund the ever-popular program that has been running for more than 20 years.

Finally, $400,000 will go toward programming at Women in Computer Science at the University of Waterloo. The organization focuses on girls and young women to give them a leg up when it comes to pursuing their passions in the STEM field.

Joanne Atlee, a professor and the director of the program, said it’s particularly important to get to young girls around the middle school and junior high school ages to show them the paths that are available.

“Somewhere around the age of 10, 11, 12, 13, girls who used to love math and science suddenly don’t love it anymore,” said Atlee. “A lot of that is peer pressure or perceptions of what it is to be a woman or girl that they get from their friends, their families, their peers and the media.”

While Women in Computer Science has been operating successfully out of the University of Waterloo, Atlee said spaces like Google are important to allow the girls to picture themselves working in the future.

“We want for them to see themselves here as potential employees,” said Atlee.