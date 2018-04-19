Google unveils new community space

Organizations specializing in science, technology, engineering and math will now have a new space to call home.
Google Canada, located on Breithaupt Street in Kitchener, unveiled its new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programming space that will be free to use for approved organizations.
The uses range from youth science camps to instructional programs for newcomers to Canada.
On top of the unveiling, Google Canada also pledged $2.1 million to STEM-focused organizations. Most of that money — $1.5 million — will go to Actua, a STEM outreach organization focused on teaching youth and young women about the world of science, technology, engineering and math.
On top of that, $200,000 will go the University of Waterloo’s Engineering Science Quest to help fund the ever-popular program that has been running for more than 20 years.
Finally, $400,000 will go toward programming at Women in Computer Science at the University of Waterloo. The organization focuses on girls and young women to give them a leg up when it comes to pursuing their passions in the STEM field.
Joanne Atlee, a professor and the director of the program, said it’s particularly important to get to young girls around the middle school and junior high school ages to show them the paths that are available.
“Somewhere around the age of 10, 11, 12, 13, girls who used to love math and science suddenly don’t love it anymore,” said Atlee. “A lot of that is peer pressure or perceptions of what it is to be a woman or girl that they get from their friends, their families, their peers and the media.”
While Women in Computer Science has been operating successfully out of the University of Waterloo, Atlee said spaces like Google are important to allow the girls to picture themselves working in the future.
“We want for them to see themselves here as potential employees,” said Atlee.
Another organization that will eventually use the space is ComIT, a retraining service that focuses on those new to Canada or underemployed Canadians. The organization teaches them a whirlwind course that allows them to be junior software developers — or whatever the immediate need of tech companies may be — and allows them to get a foot in the door to start their career.
Pablo Listingart, the company’s founder, said it’s important that people have experience as they start their career and eventually take on further education, such as post-secondary studies.
“A lot of the times, people have to support their families, so they end up working at Subway while trying to go to school,” said Listingart. “This way, they can be working in their field and support their families while still pursuing professional growth.”
The space at Google is free to use for approved organizations, as long as they follow certain criteria.
