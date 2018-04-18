Ottawa posts final bail-in banking rules

Ottawa has laid out its final regulations for banks aimed at avoiding the use of taxpayer dollars to bail out financial institutions in the unlikely event of a failure.

Under the so-called bail-in regime, authorities could convert certain kinds of unsecured, long-term debt of a failing lender into shares to stabilize the financial institution, rather than asking taxpayers to fund a government bailout.

The new regulations, published in the Canada Gazette and which take effect in September, are part of a raft of measures put in place by regulators globally to prevent a recurrence of the government bailouts needed during the 2008 financial crisis.

Unlike in the U.S. and the U.K., Canada's banks did not need a bailout, but the regulations shore up the country's banking framework and outline a contingency plan for future crises.