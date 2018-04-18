Convictions upgraded for man accused of 'online' rape

Court heard that Samstrom would threaten to post photos of the victims on pornography sites or to kill their relatives unless they performed sex acts as he watched from Sweden.

Wennerstrom said Samstrom would approach his victims by searching now-defunct websites that offered people chances to connect on the basis of shared interests, such as music or leisure activities. She said Samstrom would search those sites to find girls in specific age brackets, then send them private messages threatening violence if they did not respond.

The sexual demands would begin as soon as the frightened children replied, Wennerstrom said, adding Samstrom made no attempt to charm or groom his victims.

Samstrom admitted coercing the teens — all under age 15 at the time — but denied his actions constituted rape.

The original convictions against Samstrom were the first of their kind in Sweden, which defines rape as an act that does not necessarily have to include intercourse so long as it is deemed equally violating.

Wennerstrom said Samstrom had a long history of similar offences dating back to his teens.

She said the latest case marked the sixth time he came before the court, adding his preferred modes of communication have evolved over the years from the telephone to the internet.

Samstrom lived alone near Uppsala, some 70 kilometres north of Stockholm, at the time of his most recent arrest. The international case came to light when Samstrom was being investigated for another coercion case involving Swedish victims, Wennerstrom said.

During that investigation, she said police found videos at his home of girls speaking English.

She credited international authorities for their co-operation in the ensuing investigation, reserving special praise for Canadian interviewers with the RCMP.

She said she was initially surprised to see officers conducting the sensitive conversations in formal suits and with their police weapons in sight, but called them "wizards" for extracting valuable information from the victims while simultaneously offering comfort and reassurance.

"They gave (the kids) space, they gave them time, and they gave them a lot of positive feedback," she said. "They lifted the guilt from the child, and when the child left the room ... they had straightened their backs and they said, 'this is good, now I can move forward.'"

Wennerstrom said there is still a possibility that Samstrom's case could go before the Swedish Supreme Court. Even if it does not, however, she said she hopes it will spur parents to have candid conversations with their children about internet safety.

"I hope that somehow it will be inspiring in talking to kids about this and about other aspects of interacting online."

By Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press